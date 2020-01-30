Let’s Do Some Blogs

Welcome to the Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog. You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.
What is the Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog?
It’s a blog! Temporarily! Over the course of the next three days, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, we will be publishing blogs for your reading pleasure. At the conclusion of this three-day period, we will vanish.
Who will be posting blogs on this site?
All of your favorite sports bloggers. Well, maybe not all of them, but at least the ones who are currently unemployed due to their recent decision to detonate their own careers. We’re all feeling great and ready to blog.
What kind of blogs will you be posting?
We will be posting blogs about sports and whatever else pops into our minds. We’ve been made feral by unemployment, so it’s possible that things are going to get a little weird.
Are you guys doing this for free?
Absolutely not! We’re frickin’ unemployed, remember? As you can probably tell from the ads on this site, Dashlane has agreed to sponsor our blogging efforts for the next three days.
Anything else I should know?
No, that about covers it. We’ll officially kick things off tomorrow morning with your old pal Drew Magary’s Jamboroo column, and then we’ll be off and running all the way through the conclusion of the Large Game. It’ll be a blast.
Cool.
Yeah, it is cool.
So what else is new with you?
Not much. Just kinda hangin’ out…
Oh, that reminds me! I meant to ask if you’ve seen this stuff that’s going on at Dea–
This blog is over!
