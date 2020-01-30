a person running and smiling in clouds and the words 'password pain or Dashlane'

Tom Ley

January 30, 2020 / 507 Comments

Let’s Do Some Blogs

Welcome to the Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog. You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

What is the Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog?

It’s a blog! Temporarily! Over the course of the next three days, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, we will be publishing blogs for your reading pleasure. At the conclusion of this three-day period, we will vanish.

Who will be posting blogs on this site?

All of your favorite sports bloggers. Well, maybe not all of them, but at least the ones who are currently unemployed due to their recent decision to detonate their own careers. We’re all feeling great and ready to blog.

What kind of blogs will you be posting? 

We will be posting blogs about sports and whatever else pops into our minds. We’ve been made feral by unemployment, so it’s possible that things are going to get a little weird. 

Are you guys doing this for free?

Absolutely not! We’re frickin’ unemployed, remember? As you can probably tell from the ads on this site, Dashlane has agreed to sponsor our blogging efforts for the next three days.

Anything else I should know?

No, that about covers it. We’ll officially kick things off tomorrow morning with your old pal Drew Magary’s Jamboroo column, and then we’ll be off and running all the way through the conclusion of the Large Game. It’ll be a blast. 

Cool.

Yeah, it is cool.

So what else is new with you?

Not much. Just kinda hangin’ out…

Oh, that reminds me! I meant to ask if you’ve seen this stuff that’s going on at Dea–

This blog is over!

January 30, 2020 4:03 pm
Uncategorized
, , ,

Administrator

507 Comments

Add yours →

  1. tehdewald says:

    am i gray here too?

    January 30, 2020 — 9:57 pm

    Reply

  2. Chris says:

    Gonna be a wonderful three days. Can’t wait. Welcome back, friends.

    January 30, 2020 — 9:58 pm

    Reply

  4. ricky says:

    Awoooooo

    January 30, 2020 — 9:59 pm

    Reply

  5. MrFunsockz says:

    I just want to say that this is a thing of beauty.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:00 pm

    Reply

  6. Unnamed Temporary Sports Consumer says:

    How can I, a poor, indicate an interest in these products and services offered by these people in a way that involves spending no money directly but thoroughly considering the possibility of doing so on products or services in the future?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:00 pm

    Reply

    • Milkaholic says:

      Yes, I too would like to help finance these writers without the hastle of actually using my own money. Please allow me to put sponsored items into a cart, only to remember I am without sufficient funds during the checkout.

      January 30, 2020 — 8:06 pm

      Reply

  8. James says:

    Yayyyyy!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:01 pm

    Reply

  9. anonymous says:

    Excitement, ranked:

    1. This.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:01 pm

    Reply

  10. zyla says:

    post post post

    January 30, 2020 — 10:01 pm

    Reply

  11. Izak Marker says:

    ITS THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME, OF THE YEEEEEEAR

    January 30, 2020 — 10:01 pm

    Reply

    • I Have Graybies says:

      Fuck if I know what a dashlane is, but what do we click and how many times to just make this unnamedsportsblog.com??

      January 31, 2020 — 12:26 am

      Reply

  12. MightFightingDuck says:

    +1

    January 30, 2020 — 10:02 pm

    Reply

  13. Mane says:

    Welp, I’m in.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:02 pm

    Reply

  14. dirk kuyt says:

    /door flies open

    how the fuck we doin’ boys?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:02 pm

    Reply

  16. MAL says:

    Couldn’t help but notice that as I clicked on the Dashlane ad because I’m a good consumer who respects you all, the referral ad link was dashlane.com/herb.

    Nicely done.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:03 pm

    Reply

  17. Skirkster says:

    Oh my god oh my god oh my god

    January 30, 2020 — 10:03 pm

    Reply

  18. Mangini In A Bottle says:

    O AN THEY BLOGGY

    January 30, 2020 — 10:04 pm

    Reply

  19. Andy says:

    How far can you punt a football?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:04 pm

    Reply

  20. Apollojurist says:

    Yeah, but will there be a deadcast?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:04 pm

    Reply

  22. Mega says:

    THIS BLOG HAS COMMENTS? I’m going to troll the hell out of you morons all weekend.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:04 pm

    Reply

  23. Griff says:

    Oh man I don’t know if I should use this time to reminisce about piggy poop balls or the march madness email chain debacle.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:04 pm

    Reply

  24. SBS says:

    AJ ruined Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog dot com

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  25. ElmerBefuddled says:

    What time is the Superbowl?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  26. A.C. Webster says:

    I’ve never been happier to be in the grays

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  27. Merlin Enabnit says:

    Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog dot com was a good website

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  28. Burner McBurnerson says:

    O AN HE SEXY!!!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  30. Sean says:

    Revenge of The Greys. No censorship here, bitches!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  31. DennyCrane says:

    Woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  32. David Grassi says:

    hello friends!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:05 pm

    Reply

  33. jim spanfeller is a herb says:

    jim spanfeller is a herb
    jim spanfeller is a herb
    jim spanfeller is a herb
    jim spanfeller is a herb
    jim spanfeller is a herb
    jim spanfeller is a herb

    January 30, 2020 — 10:06 pm

    Reply

  34. bryan says:

    god bless you

    January 30, 2020 — 10:06 pm

    Reply

  35. Art Vandelay says:

    Fuck and Yes

    January 30, 2020 — 10:06 pm

    Reply

  36. Rex V. says:

    I can’t post the piggy poop balls gif here, so if everyone please just pretend it’s sitting at the top of this comment, that would be great. thank you

    January 30, 2020 — 10:06 pm

    Reply

  37. Dave says:

    STICK TO SPORTS! *runs away*

    Honestly, I don’t like sports and I am little weepy now with happiness.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  38. Hemmerling For Mitchell says:

    I live here now

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  39. Angelos says:

    Weekend made.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  40. YungGrandpa says:

    HOLY SHIT MY COCK IS ROCK HARD WELCOME BACK

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  41. romrombertsnonunionmexicancounterpart says:

    Es muy bueno.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  42. NoOnesPost says:

    STICK TO PASSWORD PROTECTION

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  43. Omes says:

    Looking forward to the blog What Time Does ‘What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?’ Start?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  44. Chris W says:

    It’s a brawl out there, but I am ready to join in the posting and the commenting to fight for our side. We may be bloodied, I may be on crutches, hobbling towards the brawl, but we are here. Ready to post. Ready to comment. They need us now. They need me…NED.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:08 pm

    Reply

  45. A Center for Aunts says:

    finally, some quality content

    January 30, 2020 — 10:08 pm

    Reply

  46. Neil Young & the Restless says:

    So like, just sports here, right?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:08 pm

    Reply

  47. LSAB says:

    fuck and yes

    January 30, 2020 — 10:09 pm

    Reply

  48. Sleepkins says:

    Wooooohoooooo!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:09 pm

    Reply

  49. Jim Zorn says:

    Take it away, Vampire Al Davis
    Take it away, Nazi Shark
    Take it away, Robert Evans

    January 30, 2020 — 10:09 pm

    Reply

  50. Berto says:

    I thought about this days ago…to see it in life today is something that I will journal about. Please, consider doing this ALL OF THE TIME. I miss knowing things.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:10 pm

    Reply

  51. justaguy says:

    I turned my ad blocker off for this?

    Seriously, awesome! Gimme dick jokes!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:10 pm

    Reply

  52. Kevin says:

    Stick to Sports! Or don’t! Nothing even matters anymore!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:10 pm

    Reply

  53. AlwaysWrong says:

    Hi yes I must inquire on how far this blog can punt a football? I’ll take my answer off the air.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:10 pm

    Reply

  54. jeff says:

    you guys still suck. fuck you.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:10 pm

    Reply

  55. Artist Formerly Known as Rhayader says:

    Hell yeah buddies.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:10 pm

    Reply

  56. Garrett says:

    Be still my heart!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:10 pm

    Reply

  57. Lamar Jackson Shellacs Pats says:

    Hell yeah let’s remember some sports bloggers

    January 30, 2020 — 10:11 pm

    Reply

  58. OaklandSportsBall says:

    Is it?
    1. Jim Spanfeller is a herb?
    2. Jim Spanfeller is an herb?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:11 pm

    Reply

  59. Not Benedict Arnold says:

    Here for it

    January 30, 2020 — 10:11 pm

    Reply

  60. CatfishChisel says:

    What time does “what time does the super bowl begin” begin?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:11 pm

    Reply

  61. Chris B says:

    Being able to post without having to deal with fucking kinja makes all of your career ending unemployment worth it IMO

    January 30, 2020 — 10:11 pm

    Reply

  62. Lucas says:

    art direction on this blog is immaculate

    January 30, 2020 — 10:11 pm

    Reply

  63. zombiecommenter says:

    very grateful for BIG PASSWORD sponsoring this weekend’s sweet, sweet #content

    January 30, 2020 — 10:11 pm

    Reply

  64. French Canadian Montana says:

    I just want to know what time the Super Bowl actually starts.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:12 pm

    Reply

  65. Lord of Throwgasm says:

    I am whole again!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:12 pm

    Reply

  66. Zach says:

    This picture reminds me of the great Norv Turner super bowl post that I can no longer find.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:12 pm

    Reply

  67. Souper Bowl fan says:

    Will you be posting about herbs?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:12 pm

    Reply

  68. darrone says:

    It’s ok to cry. It’s ok to cry. It’s ok to cry.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:13 pm

    Reply

  69. CaptFamous says:

    And on the third day it died again, in fulfillment of the discourse

    January 30, 2020 — 10:13 pm

    Reply

  70. Fart says:

    What time zone is this in?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:13 pm

    Reply

  71. Jim Spanfucker says:

    Will I get banned for my username?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:13 pm

    Reply

  72. Eric Ravenscraft says:

    Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog Dot Com is a good website

    January 30, 2020 — 10:14 pm

    Reply

  74. beard_monger says:

    Take my money.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:14 pm

    Reply

  75. MissKittyFantastico says:

    I love a good unnamed temporary sports blog, where we can all discuss the Large Game this weekend to our heart’s content.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:14 pm

    Reply

  76. blackroseMD1 says:

    Three Earth days or three Venus days?

    Please say Venus. I’ve missed you guys.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:14 pm

    Reply

  77. Buck Turgenson says:

    Blog? You might be on to something here.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:15 pm

    Reply

  78. Flern Haply says:

    Y’all need to set up a Ko-Fi for this weekend. I’m sure we’d love to throw some dollary-doos your ways.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:15 pm

    Reply

  79. Burner1212121212 says:

    Woohoo

    January 30, 2020 — 10:15 pm

    Reply

  80. Henry says:

    SUUPPPERR BOWWWLLLLLL

    January 30, 2020 — 10:15 pm

    Reply

  81. David Dyte says:

    Yesssssssss

    January 30, 2020 — 10:15 pm

    Reply

  83. MMI says:

    This is… good.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  84. xMRNUTTYx says:

    LOL u dumb fucks.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  85. Buffalo Rimshot says:

    There better fucking be a bear friday post

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  86. Honky Boy says:

    I’m so excited I could gibble my tidbits!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  87. crater says:

    gimme some #taeks

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  88. adam says:

    hell yeah buddy

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  89. Brian says:

    Finally, I can care about sports again, temporarily.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  90. Molly Frances says:

    Welcome back, ya stinkin’ rat bastids!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  91. Thearmdancer says:

    It’s not the same without 1000 autorun video ads…

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  92. Horatio Weltschmerz says:

    Fuck yes

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  93. insert_funny says:

    Yes, hello, I am here for the sports blogs.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:17 pm

    Reply

  94. Omes says:

    But where will I go now for my Kellen Winslow plea deal news!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:17 pm

    Reply

  95. New Clear Balms says:

    Aw hell yeah pimps

    January 30, 2020 — 10:17 pm

    Reply

  96. xMRNUTTYx says:

    so this is ley heading this up, huh? hey ley…

    WHERE THE FUCK ARE THE BEARS?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:17 pm

    Reply

    • buffalo rimshot says:

      ♫”Do they owe us a bear post?!”
      “of course they do, of course they do!”
      “Do they owe us a bear post?!”
      “OF COURSE THEY FUCKING DO”♫

      January 30, 2020 — 10:39 pm

      Reply

      • NapalmBreath I think? Been a while. says:

        This is the content I need.

        What wanting Crass references piled on top of my sports coverage says about me, I have no idea.

        January 30, 2020 — 11:41 pm

        Reply

  97. Matt says:

    I haven’t been this excited in a long time.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:18 pm

    Reply

  98. Johnny Yukon says:

    Oh so now you’re going to stick to sports? SMH.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:18 pm

    Reply

  99. Mike Bowers says:

    Can we have a post for talking about how our fantasy football teams did this year?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:18 pm

    Reply

  100. GeorgeBurneredShaw says:

    What time does what time does the Super Bow start?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:18 pm

    Reply

  101. Jon says:

    Unnamed Temporary Sports Blogs ranked:

    1. The one I keep in my head
    2. My fantasy basketball group chat where we promise ourselves we’ll make a podcast one day.
    3. Being hit by a car
    4. This one

    January 30, 2020 — 10:18 pm

    Reply

  102. jamberg says:

    Will this blog be sticking to sports?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:19 pm

    Reply

  103. Steve says:

    Very excited to remember some bloggers

    January 30, 2020 — 10:19 pm

    Reply

  105. MisterSteam says:

    Lookin’ forward to this.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:19 pm

    Reply

  106. Jim Spanfeller Is A Herb says:

    I have to say, this website is incredibly readable and responsive compared to some zombie blogs out there. Well done.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:19 pm

    Reply

    • Someone plz break me of my typing deadspin into the url bar habit says:

      If all goes well hopefully our traffic will break it before the weekend is out.

      January 30, 2020 — 11:46 pm

      Reply

  107. FredFuchs says:

    I can’t wait to get shadow-banned here.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:20 pm

    Reply

  108. jamo says:

    deadspin don’t read this..

    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    unnamedtemporarysportsblog….. hello,

    January 30, 2020 — 10:20 pm

    Reply

  109. sigzzz says:

    hell yes

    January 30, 2020 — 10:20 pm

    Reply

  110. mikeyj says:

    this is like my dad finally returning from getting those smokes he left to get 18 years ago

    January 30, 2020 — 10:20 pm

    Reply

  111. How about six? Six is good says:

    rrrrrrrrrnnnnnnhhhhh peppermint roll!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:20 pm

    Reply

  112. CableCrasher says:

    The fact that this exists, be it briefly, makes the week infinitely better, even if I’m certain the email address I entered to make this comment is almost certainly being sold to countless companies for nefarious purposes.

    Also Spanfeller is a herb!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:20 pm

    Reply

  113. Ma3v3 says:

    Hellz to the yellz

    January 30, 2020 — 10:20 pm

    Reply

  114. razzdrazz says:

    deadspin forever

    January 30, 2020 — 10:21 pm

    Reply

  115. JT533 says:

    Lets remember some bloggers

    January 30, 2020 — 10:21 pm

    Reply

  116. the john says:

    this is good dashlane

    January 30, 2020 — 10:21 pm

    Reply

  117. Jewish Okoye says:

    AHHHHHHHHHHH THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU I’VE BEEN SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME AT WORK ACTUALLY WORKING, NOT ENOUGH TIME DICKING AROUND ON THE INTERNET.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:21 pm

    Reply

  118. Grant says:

    I wanna pay for this!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:21 pm

    Reply

  119. Sports says:

    How far can you print a football

    January 30, 2020 — 10:21 pm

    Reply

  120. Seadderall Cheathawks says:

    Give me the blogs I crave.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:21 pm

    Reply

  121. Old Beige Guy says:

    Welcome back, your dreams were your ticket out
    Welcome back, to that same old place that you laughed about
    Well the names have all changed since you hung around
    But those dreams have remained and they’ve turned around

    January 30, 2020 — 10:22 pm

    Reply

  122. Eric L says:

    Yay!

    Let’s all meet in Temecula!

    Too soon?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:22 pm

    Reply

  123. Scoot says:

    I was needing this weeks ago when I was missing my Patriots Schadenfeude , but I’ll take what I can get.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:22 pm

    Reply

  124. Cy says:

    This is great, but where can I learn more about the plea deal Kellen Winslow Jr. took to avoid a life sentence?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:22 pm

    Reply

  125. Hoodooguru says:

    Door flies open!!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:22 pm

    Reply

  126. Ty says:

    No more grays for me, it only took the murder of my beloved Deadspin.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:22 pm

    Reply

  127. afreshstart says:

    i love you and im in love with you

    January 30, 2020 — 10:23 pm

    Reply

  128. Greggggggggggg says:

    This makes me haughty.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:23 pm

    Reply

  129. joel says:

    Drew what’s your chili recipe

    January 30, 2020 — 10:23 pm

    Reply

  130. Can we get a hockey blog? says:

    Please… My children are starving.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:23 pm

    Reply

  131. Fiona the Hippo says:

    Looking forward to some awesome sports blogs about the Large Game!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:24 pm

    Reply

  132. diesel says:

    Look who’s comments are showing up now!!!! Take that, DEADSPIN ELITES!!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:24 pm

    Reply

  133. DENNYCRANE says:

    The people demand more Jaguars Junction

    January 30, 2020 — 10:25 pm

    Reply

  134. Conrad says:

    I’ll finally be able to find out who wins the big game between the Portsmouth Cardigans and the Middlebury Quotation Marks! Go “”!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:26 pm

    Reply

  135. dadleisure says:

    Oh thank fucking christ.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:27 pm

    Reply

  137. Iguodalanodon says:

    Where you been all my life unnamedtemporarysportsblog.com?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:27 pm

    Reply

  138. Roofaloof says:

    Oh man. I don’t like “sports”, so I never followed Deadspin. Then as soon as I find out that Deadspin wasn’t about sports, it goes away. Glad to see this here blog thing.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:27 pm

    Reply

  139. anonymous says:

    I am in a deeply committed relationship with my two adblock programs, I don’t remember the last time I willingly disabled them. I have turned them both of them off on this website.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:27 pm

    Reply

  140. Kai says:

    Can we get a system where most of these comments are sort of invisible and then only certain good ones can be seen? That would improve my browsing experience. Thanks.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:27 pm

    Reply

  141. NoAccentInAtleti says:

    cool site name!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:27 pm

    Reply

  142. Kbreezy says:

    Yessssssss

    January 30, 2020 — 10:28 pm

    Reply

  143. Ryan Brawndo Has Electrolytes says:

    But…why for only 3 days? I smell a Kickstarter coming…

    January 30, 2020 — 10:28 pm

    Reply

  145. Herb Spanfeller says:

    Hey guys! How ya been?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:29 pm

    Reply

  146. ueberbill says:

    Fuck and yes

    January 30, 2020 — 10:29 pm

    Reply

  148. David says:

    I like this thing. It is a good thing.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:29 pm

    Reply

  149. Stef Schrader says:

    bless you, kind sponsored blog, for your part in the war against herbs

    January 30, 2020 — 10:29 pm

    Reply

  150. __jon says:

    I miss you all. I hope you are able to come back for real one day. Take my money, or my adviews.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:30 pm

    Reply

  151. Closet Space for Hitman says:

    Hooray! I’ve missed all of you.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:30 pm

    Reply

  152. unnamedsportscommenter says:

    We’re back, we’re back! Say Hi Roth

    January 30, 2020 — 10:31 pm

    Reply

  153. Lamar Jackson Shellacs Pats says:

    Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog was so much better in its heyday, 25 minutes ago

    January 30, 2020 — 10:32 pm

    Reply

  155. Garrett says:

    I demand more blogs!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:33 pm

    Reply

  156. Two Jims Too Many says:

    Now I will finally know if the Pats ever got that second loss of the season!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:34 pm

    Reply

  157. Donner says:

    *Cartman voice*. I love you guys…

    January 30, 2020 — 10:35 pm

    Reply

  159. thekinginjello says:

    Will there be an Unnamed Temporary Sports Cast?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:36 pm

    Reply

  160. FUCKTOMB says:

    Good to know that I’ll be getting even less work done tomorrow than the already small amount I planned on doing.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:37 pm

    Reply

  162. Why Your Herb Sucks says:

    Will there be a unnamedtemporarysportsblogcast?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:38 pm

    Reply

  163. Joe Mastrangelo says:

    Are… are we safe from Kinja?
    Where do I give you my money.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:38 pm

    Reply

  164. yello! says:

    superb owl

    January 30, 2020 — 10:39 pm

    Reply

  165. CarsofFortLangley says:

    This looks better than Kinja

    January 30, 2020 — 10:39 pm

    Reply

  166. HidingInTheDark says:

    FUCK and YEAH!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:40 pm

    Reply

  167. French Canadian Montana says:

    Comment below if you voted for Barbaro in 06…

    January 30, 2020 — 10:40 pm

    Reply

  168. VitoLazork says:

    It’s not only the Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog we want, it’s also the Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog we need!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:40 pm

    Reply

  169. Teddy says:

    Too much to ask for an unnamed temporary sports blog podcast?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:40 pm

    Reply

  170. Juancho says:

    Oh man, it’s like 2005 all over again!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:40 pm

    Reply

  171. seb66 says:

    Well I guess this will, do. But i can’t have my jags logo can i

    January 30, 2020 — 10:41 pm

    Reply

  172. buffalo rimshot says:

    So all those Magary Robe tweets lead us to the ad on the right?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:41 pm

    Reply

  173. lanboyo says:

    I want more hits than the old site over the weekend. DO EET!!!!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:41 pm

    Reply

  174. Ross Harrison says:

    Please do a roundup of the last 6 months of dick and balls violence.

    Thanks in advance.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:43 pm

    Reply

  175. Wyd Jalblowmee says:

    You’ve found a way to make kinja seem high tech.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:43 pm

    Reply

  176. Drew’s polo says:

    seeing as this is posted on a Thursday we all now have the reasonable expectation of a BEAR FRIDAY

    January 30, 2020 — 10:43 pm

    Reply

  177. Matt says:

    *Magary Thumbs Up gif*

    January 30, 2020 — 10:45 pm

    Reply

  178. lanboyo says:

    Any way we . can make the comment blocks take up more screen space?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:45 pm

    Reply

  179. brada says:

    oh shit WE’RE POSTING IT’S HAPPENING

    January 30, 2020 — 10:45 pm

    Reply

  180. Garfield Thelonius Remington III says:

    Oh hell yes let’s get after it folks!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:45 pm

    Reply

  181. Dick Vitale-ity says:

    I better find out which young basketball players are butt during these three days. I’ve been watching blind all season, unsure of who is good and cool and who sucks major ballsack

    January 30, 2020 — 10:46 pm

    Reply

  182. The 99% of the 1% says:

    Peter Thiel’s lawyers just got a hard-on

    January 30, 2020 — 10:47 pm

    Reply

  183. Rex the diving horse says:

    Let’s go chiefs!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:47 pm

    Reply

  184. HerbisSpanfellerus says:

    Will there be autoplay video ads?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:48 pm

    Reply

  185. Moar plz says:

    More plz

    January 30, 2020 — 10:49 pm

    Reply

  186. Makemexicopayforjohnwall says:

    On day four, we all agree to join hands and leap to our death, yeah?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:50 pm

    Reply

  187. Fart Barfunkel says:

    I’m gonna fuckin’ cry. We’re not doing Christmas this year, we’re doing Unnamed Temporary Sportsblog Day.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:51 pm

    Reply

  188. Chili Eilish says:

    What time is the Super Bowl?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:52 pm

    Reply

  189. Noah says:

    awwwoooooo indeed

    January 30, 2020 — 10:54 pm

    Reply

  190. Carl Monday says:

    Great, now I got to spend my weekend at the Columbus Public Library

    (Welcome back)

    January 30, 2020 — 10:55 pm

    Reply

  191. Mr. Wolfe says:

    Wait, Drew is still alive?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:57 pm

    Reply

  192. Triumph of the Will Clark says:

    My heart leapt out of my chest seeing this. I can’t decide if I should be embarrassed that I’ve missed a blog so much, but I think I’ve made my peace with it.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:58 pm

    Reply

  193. Stink to sports says:

    It’s been several minutes let’s see some more blogs

    January 30, 2020 — 10:59 pm

    Reply

  194. Jim Hater says:

    Please post herb content.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:59 pm

    Reply

  195. bronymous says:

    blogs are back bb

    January 30, 2020 — 10:59 pm

    Reply

  196. I Stan feller says:

    This website is awful on mobile. Very impressed with the attention to detail in recreating the old Deadspin feel.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:00 pm

    Reply

  197. Tommy 'Buster' Douglas says:

    Whoa

    January 30, 2020 — 11:00 pm

    Reply

  198. Mister-Whirly says:

    What time is the super bowl on in Mountain time?

    Let’s make so many clicks/comments that the ad revenue pours in and this becomes permanent

    January 30, 2020 — 11:00 pm

    Reply

  199. Gabriel says:

    Just start a permanent blog with a patreon and take my money god damn it!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:01 pm

    Reply

  200. Robbie Phillips says:

    Deadspin forever

    January 30, 2020 — 11:01 pm

    Reply

  201. ronnymexico says:

    This is great. Can’t wait to let Barry know how my fantasy season turned out.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:02 pm

    Reply

  202. Richard Cardenas says:

    Oh no, there’s no greys.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:02 pm

    Reply

  203. Yo Mama says:

    Booyah!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:04 pm

    Reply

  204. Philadlj says:

    Sounds good!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:05 pm

    Reply

  205. Lier X Agerate says:

    Fuckin hell yeah baby. The Good Internet is back in business.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:05 pm

    Reply

  206. basedgodshamgod says:

    This blog may be over but this Blog has only just begun. Goddamn it’s good to have you guys back.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:10 pm

    Reply

  208. Simp Janfeller says:

    1. HELL YEAH

    2. Any chance we get some saved up Astrosgate takes in the next three days?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:11 pm

    Reply

  209. 2nd player controller says:

    oh this, THIS is good shit

    January 30, 2020 — 11:12 pm

    Reply

  210. Scoop K says:

    if Deadspin can come back maybe my dad can too

    January 30, 2020 — 11:14 pm

    Reply

  211. TimGlansfeller says:

    Jim Spanfeller is not an herb. Shame on you all

    January 30, 2020 — 11:19 pm

    Reply

  212. Sloup says:

    Sports Blogs, Ranked

    1. Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog

    n-1. Getting Hit by a Bus
    n. Deadspin

    January 30, 2020 — 11:21 pm

    Reply

  213. Patrick says:

    Please bring back Nazishark, and Robert Evans!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:23 pm

    Reply

  214. Mary says:

    Welcome back, youve been missed <3

    January 30, 2020 — 11:24 pm

    Reply

  216. gappy robe says:

    So I have until Monday to start a VC fund to buy this thing and never post anything ever again, right?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:24 pm

    Reply

  217. Darklighter says:

    I’m confused, where are the autoplaying ads?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:25 pm

    Reply

  218. sports_pun says:

    this is very exciting

    January 30, 2020 — 11:25 pm

    Reply

  219. CowTipperGore says:

    Like sinking into a warm bath. Welcome back.

    ps Wife and I had a space in the kitchen we called the “spice and herb cupboard”

    We now call it “spice and Jim cupboard”

    January 30, 2020 — 11:26 pm

    Reply

  220. Drainage Eli says:

    Aw piss. Yiss? What are the kids saying these moon cycles?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:26 pm

    Reply

  221. MassiveBolideStrike says:

    Hell, and I cannot stress this enough, frickin yes.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:26 pm

    Reply

  222. SpamOfDeath says:

    archerpeniserect.gif

    LITERALLY never BEEN so excited.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:26 pm

    Reply

  223. Fresh White New Balance says:

    Just as I was finally starting to get some shit done at work.

    Too bad for you, . Maybe next week. (But not Monday…I’m definitely calling in Monday).

    January 30, 2020 — 11:27 pm

    Reply

  224. RogueLlama says:

    This is good kinja

    January 30, 2020 — 11:29 pm

    Reply

  225. Crayoneater says:

    Huzzah!!!

    Let the nonsense recommence!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:29 pm

    Reply

  226. Tape says:

    Football sucks ass but Deadspin was a good website, and so I will dutifully read all of this absolute horseshit.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:29 pm

    Reply

  227. I'm Your Density says:

    I feel like the girl I adored who dumped me because she wasn’t looking for a serious relationship just texted me.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:31 pm

    Reply

  228. ScrambledMeggs says:

    I actually said “yesssssss” and tapped my fingers together like Mr. Burns as I read this.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:31 pm

    Reply

  229. Malloy says:

    What time is the Super Bowl?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:31 pm

    Reply

  230. jonny says:

    Big Fire Joe Morgan Energy

    January 30, 2020 — 11:32 pm

    Reply

  231. Oddest Artist says:

    Welcome back from the dea…..nevermind.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:33 pm

    Reply

  232. NapalmBreath I think? Been a while. says:

    Fuck the Yankees! Cock!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:34 pm

    Reply

  233. HeatNuts says:

    A pop-up blog! Holy shit! No snark intended, I love this idea despite the obvious eye-rolling millennial takes it will inspire

    January 30, 2020 — 11:38 pm

    Reply

  234. Meh says:

    Deadspin is back. In pog* form!

    *blog

    January 30, 2020 — 11:39 pm

    Reply

  235. Someone plz break me of my typing deadspin into the url bar habit says:

    Aieeee excite!

    Some requests please:
    – hockey blog! Lauren please sorry barry
    – bill Simmons schadenfreude!
    – 15 year commemorative post for Vince blowing out both quads
    – impeachments, ranked
    – Can Diana explain the Saints
    – XFL preview
    – Please let there be some unfinished G/O investigations that can be blogged

    Yay!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:39 pm

    Reply

  236. AJ95 says:

    What time does the game start?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:39 pm

    Reply

  237. Michael says:

    Fuck yes

    January 30, 2020 — 11:40 pm

    Reply

  238. Basil Oregano says:

    Two things: (1) thank the Almighty that this is happening!, and (2) finally — FINALLY — I can ask everyone on the interwebs, “Certainly, not ALL herbs, right?”

    January 30, 2020 — 11:41 pm

    Reply

  239. Just Happy to Be Here says:

    Well this folks; this is something.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:41 pm

    Reply

  240. Well Placed Rocket says:

    Take your star and GTFO.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:43 pm

    Reply

  241. strawboy says:

    Sweet Jesus!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:45 pm

    Reply

  242. Bluebrain says:

    Hooray!! Can’t. Wait.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:46 pm

    Reply

  243. PFoxyJ says:

    Just in time, was feeling withdrawal anew this week

    January 30, 2020 — 11:46 pm

    Reply

  244. ObscureSimpsonsReference says:

    I look forward to Barry’s 8am hockey blog tomorrow.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:46 pm

    Reply

  245. mathesond says:

    But is this blog elite?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:47 pm

    Reply

  246. Lee Carney says:

    This is awesome, so glad you guys and girls are getting paid to write

    January 30, 2020 — 11:49 pm

    Reply

  247. James herbfeller says:

    I’ve never been happier

    PS this site is garbage on mobile I kinda love it.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:50 pm

    Reply

  248. Alman McMichales says:

    HEKK YES FIRST TIME LONG TIME AND DASHLANE SUBSCIRBER HERE; MY GIRLFRIEND IS GOINT TO MAKE SO MUCH FUN OF ME BECAUSE THIS TEMPORARY BLOG IS ALL THE THINGS I LOOOOOOVW IN THE INTERNET INFOSEC AND SPORTSBLOGS WITHOUT ACCESS OR DISCRETION BABBBYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:51 pm

    Reply

  249. JCP says:

    You guys torpedoed your damn media site just in time to NOT cover my team winning the World Series. So come on, make with the Nats takes already.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:51 pm

    Reply

  250. jitterping says:

    GOBBLESSS UNNAMED TEMPORARY SPORTS BLOG

    January 30, 2020 — 11:52 pm

    Reply

  251. TemporaryExpat says:

    Does this mean 2020 will bring us the Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog Awards?!?!?!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:53 pm

    Reply

  252. Certified Pre-owned Lib says:

    I’m a little confused why this is being timed to culminate at Sundays somewhat large Utah-UCLA match up but I guess you guys know what you’re doing.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:53 pm

    Reply

  253. DEADSPIN WAS A YULE LOG says:

    These last 3 months have been the closest thing to a cold turkey drug detox I ever hope to experience

    January 30, 2020 — 11:53 pm

    Reply

  254. CadmiumFan says:

    Have you guys ever listened to the song Cowboy Star?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:55 pm

    Reply

  255. theplayerformerlyknownasmousecop says:

    Three days of you boys (and girls?) doing what you do … adequately? … best? Whichever it is, it ain’t enough. Welcome back to my interweb, Tom and Co.!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:55 pm

    Reply

  256. Amanda says:

    THERE MUST BE A GOD BECAUSE WE’VE BEEN GIFTED WITH THIS GLORY (at least) ONE LAST TIME!

    Also, will there be a Temporary Sports Blogcast? I sure could use a fresh Trump Question Of The Week + White Sox Minute.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:56 pm

    Reply

  257. MathAsAHumanities says:

    That we never got Deadspin coverage of the Nats winning the World Series was a goddamn crime against humanity.

    After having to decline a surgery that might give me full use of my arms and hands again due to complications with the trial, being here is pure joy.

    Fuck investment herbs everywhere.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:56 pm

    Reply

  258. Stuckincali says:

    I’ve being really, really, missing Deadspin all week, watching the Super Bowl coverage!
    Good to have something, even if it’s only for a few days..

    January 30, 2020 — 11:57 pm

    Reply

  259. Limited Breadsticks says:

    i have $40,000. i want a six-way parlay on the blog. i want first post, last post, word count, number of non-sports-related posts, number of comments, number of backlinks. you take lightning bets? i want a lightning bet on f-bombs from drew magary over 10, thousand bucks an f-bomb

    January 30, 2020 — 11:59 pm

    Reply

  260. Jaded Helmsman says:

    I find your ideas intriguing and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:01 am

    Reply

  261. DC3 says:

    Why. The. Fuck. Am I smiling so hard?

    (Perhaps, “Am I smiling? So hard.”

    January 31, 2020 — 12:01 am

    Reply

  262. Sam's Anonymous Burner says:

    I assume we’re sticking to sports here right?

    January 31, 2020 — 12:02 am

    Reply

  263. Kevin McCoy says:

    Fuck. Yes.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:02 am

    Reply

  264. pixarfan9510 says:

    Who do I talk to in order to take the “temporary” out of the name?

    January 31, 2020 — 12:04 am

    Reply

  265. 2015 Nationwide Super Bowl Commercial Mad Man says:

    Why not just do this for more than 3 days? I’d pay hot, sweaty, crumpled, wadded CASH to read these precious sports blog words. Don’t make me beg. But if you do, at least pat me on the head and let me curl up by the fire when it’s over.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:05 am

    Reply

  266. Mork Encino's Thick Pelt says:

    What’s Kellen Winslow Jr. up to?

    January 31, 2020 — 12:10 am

    Reply

  267. Recurring Nightmare Ant says:

    This is the most blog ever!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:15 am

    Reply

  268. Cory says:

    +91 days since jam spamfiller killed the dream

    January 31, 2020 — 12:16 am

    Reply

  269. Tamerabbitshitonastick says:

    The Chiefs finally get to a Super Bowl and now this. Jesus does like me, and he loved you too!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:17 am

    Reply

  270. UNNAMED TEMPORARY SPORTS COMMENTER says:

    Will there be an unnamed temporary sports merch store?

    January 31, 2020 — 12:19 am

    Reply

  271. Joe says:

    Are those sports making out with that pointed political commentary?

    Cause if they are!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:21 am

    Reply

  273. Spanfella says:

    I’m soooo happy!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:22 am

    Reply

  274. Eli Manning is the goat says:

    I’d pay to subscribe to a permanent version of this

    January 30, 2020 — 7:24 pm

    Reply

  275. Ghost of Deadspin says:

    Hell yes.

    January 30, 2020 — 7:27 pm

    Reply

  276. Paul Lawless says:

    This site is really broken on mobile – I have to keep scrolling left and right, or just turn my screen sideways, to read all the text. Never thought I’d find something worse on mobile than Kinja. But I’m still very here for this.
    Probably gonna look it up on desktop, though.

    January 30, 2020 — 7:30 pm

    Reply

  277. beavis says:

    fuck yes. come back for real and i’ll switch from last.pass to dashlane 😉

    January 30, 2020 — 7:30 pm

    Reply

  278. Unnamed temporary sports blog fan number 323 says:

    So you guys are going to do some sports or something?

    January 30, 2020 — 7:31 pm

    Reply

  279. MAIDMENT says:

    Just wondering if you chaps are going to stick to sports …

    January 30, 2020 — 7:32 pm

    Reply

  280. Unnamed Temporary Sports Consumer says:

    The autoplay popup ads aren’t loading for me. How will you feed your families?

    January 30, 2020 — 7:35 pm

    Reply

  281. shakedangle says:

    Fuck you, Alan Dershowitz!

    January 30, 2020 — 7:38 pm

    Reply

  282. Burt Thaxton says:

    F Yeah! GETTIN THE BAND BACK TOGETHER.

    -Burt Thaxton

    F KINJA

    January 30, 2020 — 7:39 pm

    Reply

  283. buttmunchers says:

    This makes me very happy. I fuggin miss whatever site y’alls used to work at.

    January 30, 2020 — 7:39 pm

    Reply

  284. Mike Carroll says:

    My new favorite sports blog!!!! Amazing that Dashlane understands media better than G/O Media….

    January 30, 2020 — 7:40 pm

    Reply

  285. TrollSoHardUniversity says:

    I’m just here to disagree with Burneko and get banned

    January 30, 2020 — 7:42 pm

    Reply

  286. vodkanaut says:

    I just came here to say that I had a good run on deadspin from ’10 to ’13.

    January 30, 2020 — 7:42 pm

    Reply

  287. Felixmonroe5 says:

    Glad this exists. Can plz haz all time instead of temporary? Plz and thx. At least bring back Drew’s “Why your team sucks (year X)” in August? How much would it cost to pay this password company to lock you all in to a room with sports on a TV, with a type writer, occasionally throwing in cigarettes and ayahuasca?

    Looking forward to your new work guys and gals.

    January 30, 2020 — 7:43 pm

    Reply

  288. Peli says:

    My body is ready

    January 30, 2020 — 7:48 pm

    Reply

  289. Marbarjr says:

    Out of the greys finally

    January 30, 2020 — 7:51 pm

    Reply

    • Johnny DAEP says:

      I feel this comment. It only took a succession of terrible decisions, mistakes, lawsuits, sales, VC idiots and a neutron bomb but we made it.

      January 30, 2020 — 8:45 pm

      Reply

  290. Eric says:

    I am so excited!!!

    January 30, 2020 — 7:52 pm

    Reply

  291. Leroy says:

    Hell yes.

    January 30, 2020 — 7:56 pm

    Reply

  292. AMagicianNamedGod says:

    How much do you guys pay to do comment round-ups?

    January 30, 2020 — 7:57 pm

    Reply

  293. Trash Can Smash Can says:

    Finally! Now can we get a REAL cereal ranking?

    January 30, 2020 — 7:58 pm

    Reply

  294. Jag says:

    I haven’t been back to the old site you folks left. I really miss the commenters, you folks….ehhhh.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:00 pm

    Reply

  295. jamrorange says:

    Can’t wait to hear your thoughts on Kellen Winslow.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:00 pm

    Reply

  296. JosephBroni says:

    I cannot express how badly I have wanted this blog. I will cherish every moment of its brief existence

    January 30, 2020 — 8:03 pm

    Reply

  297. Cc says:

    I forget how to internet comment.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:04 pm

    Reply

  298. CleverName says:

    Will there be a chance to Remember Some Guys?

    January 30, 2020 — 8:11 pm

    Reply

  299. Snossednlost says:

    The joy! I can feel it deep down in my butt.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:12 pm

    Reply

  300. TheCleric says:

    This is the happiest I’ve been in 3 months.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:14 pm

    Reply

  301. WhatDiesMayNeverBeDeadspin says:

    The perfect thing to heal–or exacerbate–my salt over the playoffs. I fully expect some in-depth analysis on stuff that’s got fuck-all to do with sports for us all to fight over.

    (In all seriousness, it’s lovely to see y’all back, even if only for a few days)

    January 30, 2020 — 8:14 pm

    Reply

  302. Tommy from Quinzee says:

    NEVAH FORGIVE YOU FACKS FUH MAKING ME STAH AT HULK HOGAHNS CAWK AND BAWLS

    January 30, 2020 — 8:17 pm

    Reply

  303. Ouch says:

    “DOOR FLIES OPEN”

    January 30, 2020 — 8:18 pm

    Reply

  304. Reverse Giraffe says:

    I heard Jim Spanfeller sells poisoned milk to schoolchildren.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:20 pm

    Reply

  305. Beerguyrob says:

    Can I post as myself, or steal the identity of another former, more popular D3@dspin commenter?

    January 30, 2020 — 8:22 pm

    Reply

  306. myopicprophet says:

    what time does the superbowl start?

    January 30, 2020 — 8:23 pm

    Reply

  307. IHaveThumbs says:

    PUT IT IN MY VEINS!

    January 30, 2020 — 8:25 pm

    Reply

  308. Nipsdaed says:

    Saaaaaaweeet

    January 30, 2020 — 8:36 pm

    Reply

  309. Mnbutler says:

    Thank God

    January 30, 2020 — 8:38 pm

    Reply

  310. Professor says:

    Hell yeah

    January 30, 2020 — 8:39 pm

    Reply

  311. mrsManager says:

    between run up to the Super Bowl and the impeachment,

    Now a stained dress

    I miss deadspin more than ever

    You are all my friends

    January 30, 2020 — 8:40 pm

    Reply

  312. Drew's Lawn Mower says:

    So y’all sold your souls to Dashlane. Great.

    No.

    I mean it. Great! I hope y’all can turn this into a non-temporary “sports” blog.

    Cheers!

    January 30, 2020 — 8:49 pm

    Reply

  313. juano says:

    bless you all. everyone.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:51 pm

    Reply

  314. I ate Tomato says:

    Here me out hear – do we really need this now? I mean, with everything else going on in the world, should we be reading about sports? I mean, I like sports, and writing about sports, but is this really going to be about sports? I have my doubts! Remember what happened to Deadspin and what happened their!

    /s

    jk – this is awesome!

    January 30, 2020 — 8:53 pm

    Reply

  315. Luke Skywanker says:

    Holy shit! I must have been a good person in a previous life you guys and gals to come back!

    January 30, 2020 — 8:54 pm

    Reply

  316. MozzyTheBear says:

    Fuck yeah, I’m in.

    January 30, 2020 — 8:55 pm

    Reply

  317. Laserijk says:

    Praise Jebus! And I don’t even believe in Jebus!

    How do the the stars work on this version of Kinja?

    January 30, 2020 — 9:00 pm

    Reply

  318. brokentoasterkid says:

    Time to finally commence my commenting career. Get ready for three days of insightful commentariat bliss, jagweeds

    January 30, 2020 — 9:04 pm

    Reply

  319. TennisMoreTennis says:

    Will there be bear posts or what? Goddamn bears I tell ya. Always running amok!

    January 30, 2020 — 9:04 pm

    Reply

  320. SugarTheCat says:

    My work day tomorrow is totally fucked.

    January 30, 2020 — 9:06 pm

    Reply

  321. DRJ says:

    I’m just here for more dishwasher cooking tips

    January 30, 2020 — 9:08 pm

    Reply

  322. Rey Hamburguesa says:

    BLOG, YOU STUPID FUCKING DINOSAUR, BLOG!

    January 30, 2020 — 9:10 pm

    Reply

  323. SakicLineDanceTroupe says:

    Friday night they’ll be dressed to kill…

    January 30, 2020 — 9:10 pm

    Reply

  324. Rusty Seabutter says:

    can we just pay you guys directly to do this forever?

    January 30, 2020 — 9:13 pm

    Reply

  325. Maximum Riffage says:

    Three days? At least stick around long enough for that betting site to write off their entire investment and sue the barstool chuds for cooking their books.

    January 30, 2020 — 9:16 pm

    Reply

  326. Babadookery says:

    Ummm, can someone please tell me what’s going on with Kellen Winslow Jr.???

    January 30, 2020 — 9:18 pm

    Reply

  327. DrewT says:

    Too Commentator here.
    Looking forward to getting 5 likes when I post a witty response just like the good ole days.

    January 30, 2020 — 9:32 pm

    Reply

  328. Rob Ryan says:

    DOOR FLIES OPEN

    January 30, 2020 — 9:33 pm

    Reply

  329. bryant says:

    took you long enough, do you know how much Knicks content you’ve missed?

    January 30, 2020 — 9:38 pm

    Reply

  330. Herb Said Sherb Said says:

    Being hit by a bus.

    January 30, 2020 — 9:39 pm

    Reply

  331. Danzeedotes says:

    I really want the Dashlane ad image to be Drew in his robe. Preferably doing the thumbs-up dance thing

    January 30, 2020 — 9:40 pm

    Reply

  332. Big game boy says:

    It’s a bona fide big game miracle, praise be

    January 30, 2020 — 9:44 pm

    Reply

  333. Kipling Williams says:

    Yay! Can’t wait! I’m so tired of reading about Kellen Winslow Jr.

    January 30, 2020 — 9:45 pm

    Reply

  334. Tim says:

    Welcome back, gang, if only for the weekend. If I read this, it doesn’t mean I have to actually watch the game Sunday, does it?

    January 30, 2020 — 9:46 pm

    Reply

  335. UkraineNotWeak says:

    Where are the ninjas?

    January 30, 2020 — 9:47 pm

    Reply

  336. Micklemoss says:

    I’ve been jonesing for a decent take, hook it up to my veins!!!

    January 30, 2020 — 9:50 pm

    Reply

  337. Christopher Buecheler says:

    I, for one, unless there are more than one of me that I’m not aware of, am extremely enthusiastic about this development.

    January 30, 2020 — 9:51 pm

    Reply

  338. Digging For Fire says:

    I have been so productive these last few months too…

    January 30, 2020 — 9:54 pm

    Reply

  339. Deez Legumes says:

    Daddy???
    Is that you??

    January 30, 2020 — 10:02 pm

    Reply

  340. Andrew Bates says:

    Feeling great and ready to blog is my new answer to “how’s it going?”

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  341. Brent Rosé says:

    Can we please start a petition to make this Unnamed Permanent Sports Blog dot com? And will DashLane please support it forever?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:07 pm

    Reply

  342. lizzay says:

    JAMBAROO!!!!!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:12 pm

    Reply

  343. OldManInSeattle says:

    How much and where do we donate?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:15 pm

    Reply

  344. Jim Spanfeller says:

    The “Jamboroo” mumbo jumbo doesn’t sound like it has to do with sports.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:16 pm

    Reply

  345. Calm says:

    Holy shit that’s a lot of comments

    January 30, 2020 — 10:19 pm

    Reply

  346. I Remember Lou Merloni says:

    +1 pop-up blog

    January 30, 2020 — 10:26 pm

    Reply

  347. Iguodola Shave Club says:

    Missed you guys! Glad to have you back. Too bad Sam Darnold is still out, though.
    https://ilovecitr.us/darnold/1580440675.mp4

    January 30, 2020 — 10:27 pm

    Reply

  348. IN THE NAME OF ROTH AND ALL THAT IS HOLY says:

    UNDEADCAST PLEASE!

    January 30, 2020 — 10:34 pm

    Reply

  349. Count Tolstoy says:

    YOOOOO

    January 30, 2020 — 10:35 pm

    Reply

  350. Bandersnatchers says:

    This site sucks at covering hockey.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:38 pm

    Reply

  351. taco mike says:

    good to have yall back

    January 30, 2020 — 10:41 pm

    Reply

  352. bduddy says:

    What if, hypothetically, this blog were to **not** disappear at the conclusion of the stated three-day period?

    January 30, 2020 — 10:54 pm

    Reply

  353. JonnyVSRobots says:

    Do it. Do it.

    January 30, 2020 — 10:54 pm

    Reply

  354. CopperHammer says:

    Valuation: 450 million +1s

    January 30, 2020 — 11:01 pm

    Reply

  355. Remembering Some Guys says:

    thank you, Kings, for sticking to the sports during the time of The Big Game.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:02 pm

    Reply

  356. soliloqueue says:

    it’s good to be back home

    January 30, 2020 — 11:08 pm

    Reply

  357. subbevil says:

    I MISS DEADSPIN SO MUCH IT FUCKING HURTS, IM SO HAPPY TO SEE ALL THE COMMENTS AND SHIT I LOVE YOU ALL

    January 30, 2020 — 11:11 pm

    Reply

  358. Stephen Allnutt says:

    Fuck and Yes
    I joined Twitter the day after Deadspin died for the sole reason of following every Deadspin writer. I have no followers and follow no one else. I’m so happy right now!!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:12 pm

    Reply

  359. G/O MEDIA says:

    In this time where nobody pays attention to sports, I sure hope you stick to sports as there is not enough coverage of sports during this weeked. It would be Super if you focused on sports only, and didn’t concern yourself with which Bowl is best for a dog.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:14 pm

    Reply

  360. Drew says:

    this is excellent news

    January 30, 2020 — 11:16 pm

    Reply

  361. El Duderino says:

    +2 dancing thumbs

    January 30, 2020 — 11:18 pm

    Reply

  362. La Muerte Peluda says:

    Perfect, I needed assistance on perfecting my wings-cooked-in-dishwasher recipe for El Gran Juego Que Es Más Grande Que Todos Los Otros Grandes Juegos. Pretty sure that’s right/litigation-proof.
    [drew_dancing.gif]

    January 30, 2020 — 11:31 pm

    Reply

  363. Neither, Comrade says:

    So how much is the cost of a monthly subscription to the next phase of this and how fast can I get my money to you?

    January 30, 2020 — 11:33 pm

    Reply

  364. Fauxfrancophone says:

    This is the coolest unnamed sports blog I can think of.
    I’m so happy right now I’m sporting half a chub.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:34 pm

    Reply

  365. SpartanBob says:

    Finally, a good blog.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:37 pm

    Reply

  366. RagingArmadillo says:

    Fuck yeah!

    January 30, 2020 — 11:44 pm

    Reply

  367. bunchkin says:

    o thank god we really needed you last week during praise-the-raper

    January 30, 2020 — 11:52 pm

    Reply

  368. 'stina says:

    All I’m sayin’ is there better be some goddamned bears here tomorrow.

    January 30, 2020 — 11:57 pm

    Reply

  369. Patricia (fka Tupiniquim) says:

    Guys. Seriously. Happy tears in my eyes now. With all the shit that’s happened recently (sports-related and otherwise) I’ve missed Deadspin like crazy. Thank you for doing this.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:02 am

    Reply

  370. 406 says:

    Finally a website where I can read about Rick Ankiel!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:02 am

    Reply

  371. Amos Foreskin's Illegitimate Child says:

    we back baybeeeeeeeeeeee

    January 31, 2020 — 12:09 am

    Reply

  372. Stein says:

    Rock and roll

    January 31, 2020 — 12:14 am

    Reply

  373. MoralOrelHershiser says:

    This isn’t real until you get your very own SuperMike.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:14 am

    Reply

  374. JG says:

    I stopped reading Deadspin after you all got fired. Its the least I can do.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:22 am

    Reply

  375. Blog Enjoyer says:

    I love blogs!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:26 am

    Reply

  376. Thegoodlife says:

    Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:28 am

    Reply

  377. Danth says:

    Time for some mutton busting.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:34 am

    Reply

  378. Case Of The Carl Mondays says:

    This is Praxis

    January 31, 2020 — 12:36 am

    Reply

  379. Robot Jerry Rice says:

    Asleep forever amidst the rushes
    ‘Til fate raises him upon his hooves
    For one last ride. Affirmed.

    January 31, 2020 — 12:47 am

    Reply

  380. THE MENTOIST! says:

    It’s a trap!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:50 am

    Reply

  381. BrettFavresColonoscopy says:

    Hmmmm, am I up for this? I’m not sure whether or not to be up for whatever?

    January 31, 2020 — 12:53 am

    Reply

  382. RoyalDutchOfDukes says:

    My favorite thing about this temporary blog is how everything is back together instead of scattered to the winds of Twitter – hooray!

    January 31, 2020 — 12:57 am

    Reply

  383. Roethlisberger's Grey Worm says:

    I’m so happy this is back, even if only temporarily.

    January 31, 2020 — 1:44 am

    Reply

  384. ScreamingNoNo says:

    I missed you all *snif

    January 31, 2020 — 1:50 am

    Reply

  385. cdawggydawgg says:

    what time is the superbowl?

    January 31, 2020 — 2:02 am

    Reply

  386. Kalie says:

    I’ve missed you guys so much. Every day I go through withdrawals.

    January 31, 2020 — 2:32 am

    Reply

  387. Kimchi and Water says:

    Is this ending in three days because that is the right moment to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity?

    January 31, 2020 — 2:36 am

    Reply

  388. Kimchi and Water says:

    I look forward to reading this until you all leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity

    January 31, 2020 — 2:42 am

    Reply

  389. Mew Drewgary says:

    I want this. Dashlane take all our money.

    January 31, 2020 — 2:45 am

    Reply

  390. blackroseMD1 says:

    Now with 100% less Herbs!

    January 31, 2020 — 3:07 am

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

